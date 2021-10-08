BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,325,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.24% of Cannae worth $248,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Cannae by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.64.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

