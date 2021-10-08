BlackRock Inc. Trims Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,740,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,744 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $257,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,093 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 439.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 235,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,099,000 after purchasing an additional 192,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.83.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $153.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, EVP Blake Russell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,659,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.