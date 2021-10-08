Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $31.51 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

