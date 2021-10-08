Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Reaches One Day Volume of $204,362.00

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.01 or 0.00009178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market cap of $190.24 million and $204,362.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 27% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.55 or 0.00239335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55.56 or 0.00101864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Coin Profile

BLCT is a coin. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 coins. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @BloomzedInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is bloomzed.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.