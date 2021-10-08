Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC Buys 3,735 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises about 5.9% of Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 1.7% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Illumina by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 166 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 40.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.03. 10,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,112. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.01 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $439.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.83.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

