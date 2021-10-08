Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,224 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 447.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 21,224 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,061.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.21. 11,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.87. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

