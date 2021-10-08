Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,990 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 322.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,140 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,990 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 502,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,013,468. The company has a market cap of $258.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.65. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

