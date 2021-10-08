Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires 73,571 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,571 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 32,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,069. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $90.63.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

