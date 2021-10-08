Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,629 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,594,000. Tyler Technologies comprises 0.6% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after purchasing an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies stock traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.61. 488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.53 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $498.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,729 shares of company stock worth $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

