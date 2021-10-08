Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 185,847 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 185,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,780,000. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock remained flat at $$112.21 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 70,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,555. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $85.45 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.55. The company has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

