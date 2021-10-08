Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 50,372 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $316,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,936. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $158.73.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

