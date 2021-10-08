Blueshift Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 295.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55,913 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.8% during the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 41,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,493,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 796,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,646,000 after buying an additional 123,345 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 593,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,472,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,328,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,352 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,027. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MU traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.09. 260,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,804,814. The stock has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

