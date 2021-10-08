Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys 45,481 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 157.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,481 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $9,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KMX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CarMax by 113.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,376,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,041,000 after buying an additional 1,795,132 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in CarMax by 47.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,641,000 after buying an additional 599,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,451,000 after buying an additional 527,732 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.7% during the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,886,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,215,000 after purchasing an additional 409,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,069,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,149,000 after purchasing an additional 334,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $131.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.48. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $3,158,542.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,522 shares of company stock worth $20,082,338 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.46.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

