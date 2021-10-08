Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of RH worth $10,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in RH by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in RH by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in RH by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $13.86 on Friday, hitting $638.62. 8,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,572. RH has a 12 month low of $330.64 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $685.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $660.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.