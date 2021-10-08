Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 79.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its position in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.18. 467,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,570,132. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.72.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

