Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,868 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 13,551 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 80,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.41. The company had a trading volume of 62,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,848,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.70. The firm has a market cap of $157.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

