Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 38.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.84. The stock had a trading volume of 278,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,584,151. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $95.24 and a 12 month high of $171.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

