Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 229.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,948 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Five Below worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,116,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,731 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 658,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $127,303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $767,020,000 after acquiring an additional 44,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter worth about $640,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of Five Below stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $186.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,355. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.57 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average of $194.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

