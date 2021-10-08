Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $9.54 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,020 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $9,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Shopify by 285.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 27 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,675.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.59.

SHOP stock traded up $7.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,405.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,419. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $875.00 and a 52 week high of $1,650.00. The stock has a market cap of $175.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,477.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,350.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

