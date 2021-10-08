Blueshift Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,346 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Zillow Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,950,000 after acquiring an additional 244,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 23,309 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,219,016.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $107,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.43. The company had a trading volume of 74,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,836. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.63.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

