Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $12.41 Million in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,405,000. Live Nation Entertainment comprises about 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Live Nation Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $41,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 58.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $88,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NYSE:LYV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $99.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,301. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 114.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

