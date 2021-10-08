Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $6.92 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 96.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at about $52,529,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Moderna by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,371,000 after purchasing an additional 26,740 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $6.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.50. 248,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,485,808. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.40, for a total transaction of $4,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.54, for a total transaction of $6,150,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,000 shares of company stock worth $137,524,340 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.21.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

