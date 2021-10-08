Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $9.26 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLTR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

