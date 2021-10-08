Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $18.94 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,943,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $223.28. 722,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,756,836. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

