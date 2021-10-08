Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $19.50 Million Investment in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,288 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,000. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.1% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.83.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total transaction of $1,637,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.55. 23,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,861. The company has a market cap of $199.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.