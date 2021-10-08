Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $7.30 Million Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,462 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 22.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.20. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,283. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $235.74 and a one year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 109.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.98, for a total value of $508,401.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

