Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $215.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,259. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.82 and a 200 day moving average of $217.71. The company has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.