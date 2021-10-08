Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 129,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after purchasing an additional 253,225 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,487,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,473,000 after acquiring an additional 700,182 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,462,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,730,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,739,000 after acquiring an additional 99,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company had a trading volume of 188,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,513,765. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $257,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,117 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

