Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 110,820 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 2,505.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 386,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 612,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42,118 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,683,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9,314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.85. 87,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,666,041. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

