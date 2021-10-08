Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 285.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 172.4% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

Shares of STZ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.47. The stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,327. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.35. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

