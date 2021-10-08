Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,898 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,898 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,959,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $53,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 32.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $510.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,267. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $521.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $477.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.44, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.00.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,675. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

