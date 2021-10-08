Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 246,372 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 246,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Elanco Animal Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,773,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,231,000 after buying an additional 332,959 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,421,000 after buying an additional 1,287,355 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,313,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,276,000 after buying an additional 1,078,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,735,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,276,000 after purchasing an additional 374,058 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,330,171. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ELAN. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

