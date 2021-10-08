Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 88,915 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 88,915 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $32,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.56.

NYSE:LEN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,941. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

