Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $58,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 392.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $66,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,798. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.82. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.90.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.