Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 325.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,038 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.2% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after buying an additional 147,146 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $322.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.42.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

