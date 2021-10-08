Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 849.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,176 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up 0.7% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $197,054,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $4.73 on Friday, reaching $281.08. 4,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,659. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.33 and a 52 week high of $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.62.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

