Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 589.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,976 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $10,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period.

VICI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.64. 48,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,558,018. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.52. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.13 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

