Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 379.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $7,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 226.9% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 92,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 64,302 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6,096.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $394,764,000 after purchasing an additional 139,160 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,435,993,000 after purchasing an additional 178,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIG stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 53,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,316. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $73.98.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,874 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

