Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after purchasing an additional 267,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Workday by 52.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,922 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Workday by 0.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,457,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.19.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,793 shares of company stock valued at $155,919,565. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.72. 9,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,435.59 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.62 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $253.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.86.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.