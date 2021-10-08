Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 260,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. PulteGroup accounts for 0.8% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,305,000 after buying an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,937,000 after buying an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,203,000 after buying an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.42. 29,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.52. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

