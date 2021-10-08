Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 184,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 204,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,642,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.72. The stock had a trading volume of 15,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,520. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

