Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDNNY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 699. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.48.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

