Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.
Shares of BCEI stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $304,000.
About Bonanza Creek Energy
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
