Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $73,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after purchasing an additional 585,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter valued at about $304,000.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

