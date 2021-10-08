BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (BAG) 1-Day Volume Hits $746.00

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token (CURRENCY:BAG) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token has a market cap of $2.32 million and $746.00 worth of BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token

BAG is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,829,882 coins. BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @DeFiBonds

According to CryptoCompare, “BondAppetit is a DeFi protocol with a stablecoin (USDap) fully backed by real-world assets with fixed periodic income (bonds). The main asset inside the protocol’s ecosystem is the native stablecoin BondAppétit USD (USDap). The price of USDap is at a constant ratio of 1 to 1 with the US Dollar and is always backed by sufficient collateral. To ensure transparency, the protocol updates the price of real world-assets based on several proven and recognized sources, such as Bloomberg and CBonds. “

BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BondAppÃ©tit Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

