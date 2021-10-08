Bonded Finance Price Hits $0.0303 (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Bonded Finance has traded 55.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0303 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonded Finance has a market cap of $11.63 million and $131,119.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00229382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00101450 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. “

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

