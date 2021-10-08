BonFi (BNF) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. One BonFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BonFi has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BonFi has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $80,396.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.96 or 0.00227149 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00012351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00102513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About BonFi

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

