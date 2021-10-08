boohoo group (LON:BOO) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 85.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOO. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of boohoo group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 435.56 ($5.69).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 188.57 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 262.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.77. The company has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.52. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 185.03 ($2.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($4.95).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

