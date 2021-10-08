boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Stock Price Down 10%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) dropped 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BHHOF. Investec lowered shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.27.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

