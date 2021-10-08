boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BHOOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Get boohoo group alerts:

Shares of BHOOY traded down $5.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.24. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.21. boohoo group has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $102.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.87.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.