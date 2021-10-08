Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.09% of Booking worth $76,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.1% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 171.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG traded up $21.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,470.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,834. The stock has a market cap of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.67, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,286.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,294.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($10.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

